Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health officials say the state’s first case of the new coronavirus is a woman in her 50s in southwestern Idaho in highly populated Ada County. Gov. Brad Little said Friday the positive test doesn’t change the state’s strategy at the moment because she contracted the virus in New York City, so it’s not a case of community spread where the source is unclear. Health officials say the woman is self-isolating at home and has mild symptoms. The news came several hours after Little declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus. The Republican governor said he wanted the state to be prepared and guard against healthcare systems being overwhelmed.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill in Idaho that would ban any public money from going to organizations that provide abortions is heading to the Senate. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday sent the measure to the full Senate for possible amendments. The amendments haven’t been made public, but sponsors told the committee they are intended to avoid potential lawsuits. Federal and state law already bans public funding for abortion except in certain circumstances, such as when a pregnancy results from rape or incest or endangers the pregnant woman’s life. But health care providers who perform abortions can receive public funding for other medical services. The bill seeks to cut off that funding.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A public interest law firm is asking the Supreme Court to consider whether police officers and other government agents should have broad immunity from civil lawsuits. The court is expected to decide as soon as this month whether to take the cases. In one, a college student was restricted from suing officers who beat him up in a case of mistaken identity. Another involves a woman whose home was destroyed by agents looking for her ex-boyfriend. The Arlington, Virginia-based Institute for Justice says officers are hiding behind a doctrine called “qualified immunity” that allows them to violate citizens’ rights without penalty.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities have asked the public for help finding money and handwritten cards stolen from a funeral at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in the city of Preston. The Idaho State Journal reported Thursday that a viewing and funeral were held the first weekend in March for Jeff Green. Green lost a six-year battle to cancer on Feb. 28. Green’s son Hayden says someone stole a substantial amount of donated money and dozens of handwritten cards aimed at preserving the father’s memories for his 4-year-old daughter. Anyone who noticed anything is asked to contact the Preston Police Department.