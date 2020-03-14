Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says the state is working to provide childcare to the children of frontline medical workers and first responders as schools close for two weeks in response to the coronavirus. Oregon wants school districts to identify those children. Districts are also being asked to find ways to get meals to students who receive free and reduced-cost lunch. More than 400 doctors in Oregon signed a letter to Brown saying in two weeks they may be making decisions on who will live and who will die as hospitals are overwhelmed. Oregon has 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Millions of students across the U.S. may go without free lunches and breakfasts they receive at schools, as more districts decide to close due to the coronavirus. Many schools are rushing to arrange grab-and-go lunch bags or set up delivery routes so America’s poorest children don’t go hungry while classes are out of session. The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in a growing list of states, including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and South Dakota. Cities from Los Angeles to Seattle to Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down. Meanwhile, Congress may take action to waive regulations nationwide to make it easier for school meals to be distributed at more sites.

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who had a gun in Camas, Washington. The Columbian reports that officers with the Camas and Washougal police departments responded about 9:15 p.m. Thursday to a disturbance call involving a weapon. Vancouver police say officers talked with a man who was not compliant and had a handgun. Police say a Camas police officer shot the man, who was treated at the scene and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. Police say he was pronounced dead at the hospital. No further information was released.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A case against five people who built a garden to block an oil train’s path will not proceed after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office decided not to schedule a retrial. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the first trial against the climate activists who blocked oil trains from entering the Zenith Energy Terminal in Portland ended in a mistrial last month. On Thursday, prosecutor Leslie Wu said the state would be unable to proceed with scheduling a retrial. She did not say why. After the mistrial, group spokesman Dylan Plummer said the fact that the five were not convicted made the case a success.