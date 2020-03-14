Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Seniors and their loved ones face a grim reality as the coronavirus spreads around the country and enters other assisted living facilities, where residents are especially at risk. The virus has been confirmed at 10 nursing homes or senior apartments in the Seattle area. At the Life Care Center of Kirkland, which is linked to 25 fatal cases, there are 48 remaining residents, and more than half have tested positive. They live in a sort of purgatory, with their frustrated families outside barely able to see them, bring them home or to other facilities, or even obtain much information about how they’re doing.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden was continuing to lead Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Washington’s vote-by-mail Democratic presidential primary as additional results were counted this week. Biden led Friday by more than 29,000 votes after more than 2 million votes were counted. Of the state’s 89 pledged delegates, only 31 are allocated based on the statewide result. The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the state’s 10 congressional districts, and those results might not be calculated until the election is certified by the secretary of state’s office, which could be as late as March 27.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers started this year’s legislative session focused on the state’s homelessness crisis. They ended it amid a global pandemic that led to them passing a supplemental budget with emergency funding for the state’s COVID-19 outbreak. While first proposing $5 million for coronavirus efforts in early plans introduced last month, that amount quickly jumped to $100 million, before ultimately doubling on the Legislature’s last day at the Capitol. The last bill passed by the House before the Legislature adjourned Thursday night was a measure drawing $200 million from the state’s emergency “rainy day” fund, with $175 million going to the public health system and the remainder to a dedicated unemployment fund for businesses and workers affected by the new coronavirus.

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee expanded school closures and prohibited large gatherings to the entire state in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus while state health officials reported more than 560 people have tested positive. King County health officials reported five new COVID-19 deaths and Snohomish County said one person died there, bringing the state total to 37. As of Friday, more than 6,000 people have been tested and 568 were positive in 19 counties, state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy told The Associated Press. Even with thousands of tests being done, Lofy said it’s not enough.