Home
News
Central Oregon
Oregon-Northwest
US/World
Coronavirus
Decision 2020
Crime Stoppers
Fire Alert
KTVZ.COM Polls
Special Reports
Weather
Alerts
Interactive Radar
Local Forecast
Snow Report
ODOT TripCheck
Webcams
Sports
Videos & Galleries
Livestream Special Coverage
Livestream Newscasts
Local Videos
Photo Galleries
Community
21 Cares For Kids
Community Billboard
Community Links
Let’s Talk
One Class At A Time
Pay it Forward
Life
Events Calendar
Health
Money
Pets
Pump Patrol
Technology
Shop
Ask The Expert
Now Hiring
Play
Contests
Entertainment
Share
Submit Tips, Pics and Video
Sunrise Birthdays
About Us
Advertise with NPG of Oregon
Careers and Internships
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Download Our Apps
EEO Public Filing
FCC Public File
NewsChannel 21 Team
On-Air Status
Receiving KTVZ
TV Listings
circle-arrow
Play Button
Stop Button
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
Skip to Content
News
Weather
Sports
Community
Life
Shop
Play
Share
Watch
Bend
29°
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
The Associated Press
Published
March 14, 2020
1:22 pm
ID Lottery
The Associated Press
Related Articles
WA–Washington Digest Advisory
Oregon Digest Advisory
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
OR Lottery
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Comments