Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon prepares for fallout from coronavirus, school closure

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says the state is working to provide childcare to the children of frontline medical workers and first responders as schools close for two weeks in response to the coronavirus. Oregon wants school districts to identify those children. Districts are also being asked to find ways to get meals to students who receive free and reduced-cost lunch. More than 400 doctors in Oregon signed a letter to Brown saying in two weeks they may be making decisions on who will live and who will die as hospitals are overwhelmed. Oregon has 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SCHOOL-MEALS

Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Millions of students across the U.S. may go without free lunches and breakfasts they receive at schools, as more districts decide to close due to the coronavirus. Many schools are rushing to arrange grab-and-go lunch bags or set up delivery routes so America’s poorest children don’t go hungry while classes are out of session. The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in a growing list of states, including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and South Dakota. Cities from Los Angeles to Seattle to Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down. Meanwhile, Congress may take action to waive regulations nationwide to make it easier for school meals to be distributed at more sites.

OFFICER SHOOTS MAN

Authorities: Officer fatally shoots man who had gun

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who had a gun in Camas, Washington. The Columbian reports that officers with the Camas and Washougal police departments responded about 9:15 p.m. Thursday to a disturbance call involving a weapon. Vancouver police say officers talked with a man who was not compliant and had a handgun. Police say a Camas police officer shot the man, who was treated at the scene and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. Police say he was pronounced dead at the hospital. No further information was released.

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS-CASE DROPPED

Case dropped against climate activists who blocked oil train

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A case against five people who built a garden to block an oil train’s path will not proceed after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office decided not to schedule a retrial. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the first trial against the climate activists who blocked oil trains from entering the Zenith Energy Terminal in Portland ended in a mistrial last month. On Thursday, prosecutor Leslie Wu said the state would be unable to proceed with scheduling a retrial. She did not say why. After the mistrial, group spokesman Dylan Plummer said the fact that the five were not convicted made the case a success.

SEX OFFENDER AIRPORT ARREST

Sex offender arrested at airport trying to flee country

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a sex offender trying to flee the country at the Eugene Airport. The Register-Guard reports 57-year-old James Murphy was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Thursday near the departure gate for flight to Indonesia. Murphy faces two counts of felony failure to register as a sex offender and six counts of misdemeanor failure to register as a sex offender. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Murphy hasn’t registered as a sex offender since 2013. He was convicted in 2008 of three counts of online sexual corruption of a child.

DEFENSE LAWYER KILLING-SENTENCE

Killer of public defense lawyer found dead in 2009 sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2009 killing of Assistant Federal Public Defender Nancy Bergeson. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 29-year-old Christopher Williamson pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary. Williamson was arrested in January 2019 after a covert jailhouse recording caught an inmate bragging about his involvement in the crime to another inmate, producing an unexpected breakthrough in the mysterious homicide. Bergeson, 57, surprised Williamson and a co-defendant, Justin Panek, when they broke into her house and she was home. Court records say Williamson put her in a chokehold and suffocated her. Panek was accused of burglary in the case and was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for crimes including burglary in this case.

SEX CRIMES-WOMAN CHARGED

Woman charged with child sex crimes found dead in cell

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An Albany woman who pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen sex crimes involving an underage person earlier this week has been found dead in her jail cell. The Albany Democrat Herald reports in February, 40-year-old Tina Ketcham was charged in Linn County Circuit Court with seven sex crimes. On Monday, the number increased to 15. Ketcham pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for trial in April. The crimes allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2020, and Ketcham knew the victim. Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said Wednesday that while performing hourly security checks at 5:10 a.m., corrections deputies found Ketcham dead of apparent suicide. Authorities are investigating.

COP SHOOTING-JUSTIFIED

Grand jury: Silverton cop who shot, killed man justified

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Marion County grand jury has found that a Silverton police officer who fatally shot a man was justified. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Officer Timothy Hein shot and killed William Bluestone Feb. 14 after Bluestone’s wife told police he assaulted her and forced her out of the apartment. The Marion County District Attorney’s Office says Hein and officer Jonathan Lamoreaux knocked on the apartment door, entered and found a child and a baby. Officers later found Bluestone hiding under the bed. Bluestone told police he had a gun, and officers left and negotiated with Bluestone, who later shot himself. Hein was unsure of who Bluestone was shooting at and shot Bluestone. The grand jury unanimously found that Hein acted lawfully in shooting him.