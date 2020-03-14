Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

Biden continues to lead Sanders in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden was continuing to lead Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Washington’s vote-by-mail Democratic presidential primary as additional results were counted this week. Biden led Friday by more than 29,000 votes after more than 2 million votes were counted. Of the state’s 89 pledged delegates, only 31 are allocated based on the statewide result. The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the state’s 10 congressional districts, and those results might not be calculated until the election is certified by the secretary of state’s office, which could be as late as March 27.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE

COVID-19 response became legislative priority in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers started this year’s legislative session focused on the state’s homelessness crisis. They ended it amid a global pandemic that led to them passing a supplemental budget with emergency funding for the state’s COVID-19 outbreak. While first proposing $5 million for coronavirus efforts in early plans introduced last month, that amount quickly jumped to $100 million, before ultimately doubling on the Legislature’s last day at the Capitol. The last bill passed by the House before the Legislature adjourned Thursday night was a measure drawing $200 million from the state’s emergency “rainy day” fund, with $175 million going to the public health system and the remainder to a dedicated unemployment fund for businesses and workers affected by the new coronavirus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Inslee expands closures statewide, virus deaths reach 37

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee expanded school closures and prohibited large gatherings to the entire state in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus while state health officials reported more than 560 people have tested positive. King County health officials reported five new COVID-19 deaths and Snohomish County said one person died there, bringing the state total to 37. As of Friday, more than 6,000 people have been tested and 568 were positive in 19 counties, state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy told The Associated Press. Even with thousands of tests being done, Lofy said it’s not enough.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon prepares for fallout from coronavirus, school closure

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says the state is working to provide childcare to the children of frontline medical workers and first responders as schools close for two weeks in response to the coronavirus. Oregon wants school districts to identify those children. Districts are also being asked to find ways to get meals to students who receive free and reduced-cost lunch. More than 400 doctors in Oregon signed a letter to Brown saying in two weeks they may be making decisions on who will live and who will die as hospitals are overwhelmed. Oregon has 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

STATE ROUTE SNOW-CLEARING

Annual snow-clearing to begin on Washington State Route 20

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Transportation officials say annual snow-clearing is scheduled to begin this month along a highway in northern Washington state. The Skagit Valley Herald reported that the state Department of Transportation has announced crews will begin clearing a section of State Route 20 on March 23. Department officials say the 65-mile stretch of the North Cascades Highway between Diablo and Winthrop closed Dec. 11, because of heavy snowfall predictions and avalanche risks. Officials say the highway has routinely closed in November or December and usually reopens as early as April 3 and as late as May 16 over the past five years. The process could take about six weeks to complete.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SCHOOL-MEALS

Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Millions of students across the U.S. may go without free lunches and breakfasts they receive at schools, as more districts decide to close due to the coronavirus. Many schools are rushing to arrange grab-and-go lunch bags or set up delivery routes so America’s poorest children don’t go hungry while classes are out of session. The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in a growing list of states, including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and South Dakota. Cities from Los Angeles to Seattle to Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down. Meanwhile, Congress may take action to waive regulations nationwide to make it easier for school meals to be distributed at more sites.

OFFICER SHOOTS MAN

Authorities: Officer fatally shoots man who had gun

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who had a gun in Camas, Washington. The Columbian reports that officers with the Camas and Washougal police departments responded about 9:15 p.m. Thursday to a disturbance call involving a weapon. Vancouver police say officers talked with a man who was not compliant and had a handgun. Police say a Camas police officer shot the man, who was treated at the scene and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. Police say he was pronounced dead at the hospital. No further information was released.

CEMENT TRUCK-DEPUTY

Cement truck driver arrested after hitting deputy’s car

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — A cement truck driver was arrested after a crash that involved a King County deputy in Tukwila. KIRO-TV reports the crash happened on Interurban Avenue South at about 10 a.m. Thursday. The King County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a broken leg and is stable. According to deputies, the cement truck hit the deputy’s patrol car. Troopers said the driver of the truck was evaluated at Harborview and arrested for vehicular assault due to suspected impairment.

FLOOD FUNDS-WALLA WALLA

Walla Walla secures line of credit to help with flood damage

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Walla Walla City Council unanimously approved a $2 million line-of-credit from Baker Boyer Bank to help with flood-recovery efforts. The Union-Bulletin reports the line-of-credit will be for six months at 0% interest. City Financial Director Jean Teasdale says the the line of credit will provide an immediate source of cash until they’re reimbursed from federal agencies. She says the credit runs through the end of September. The city faced flood damages to its water transmission line, the primary water line that conveys water from the intake facility to the Water Treatment Plant. Three primary areas of damage are estimated at a total of $1.5 million, according to city documents.

FATAL FALL-DRUGS

Man dies after fall from fourth-floor window in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a four-story fall in Ellensburg. The Daily Record reports around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, Ellensburg police officers were called to an apartment on reports that a person was acting erratically and appeared to have overdosed on LSD. Police say officers saw the man fall from the apartment window and began life-saving measures. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue then arrived, took over first-aid efforts and transported the man to an airport for transfer to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Police say the young man died before the helicopter arrived. The name of deceased man has not yet been released.