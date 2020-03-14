WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 1:45 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

SEATTLE — Washington state health officials are fighting the new coronavirus on two fronts — containment, while trying to ensure hospitals can care for people who become sick, and to date, they have not received the equipment they need, officials said. “We’re still working on slowing the spread but also trying to plan on how to expand beyond the walls of our current health care system,” Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, told The Associated Press. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 620 words. With AP PHOTOS.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Desperate to talk to their dad, Scott Sedlacek and his brother, Steve, stood outside his open nursing home window and shouted. They could barely hear his weak replies, but one came through clearly. “I feel like (expletive),” the 86-year-old told them. Chuck Sedlacek arrived at the Life Care Center of Kirkland three weeks ago for physical therapy, just before the suburban nursing home became the epicenter of the nation’s worst coronavirus outbreak. By Gene Johnson and Ted S. Warren. SENT: 1,200 words. With AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — As Oregon schools close next week, child care regulators are considering whether to let some day care providers take in more children than currently allowed. Oregon has 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including eight that have been diagnosed in the past two days among residents of a veterans’ nursing home in the town of Lebanon, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Portland. SENT: 380 words. With AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Boise State University will move instruction for more than 30,000 students online to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The rest of Idaho’s public higher education institutions will follow suit by April 1. Idaho health officials announced the state’s first confirmed case on Friday and identified its second on Saturday. SENT: 440 words. With AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

SEXUAL HARASSMENT LAWSUIT: Koelsch Senior Communities based in Longview, Washington, has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Vancouver employee who said she was sexually harassed.

FIRE DESTROYS HOUSE: Family of 7 displaced after Everett home burns.

FATAL SHOOTOUT-CRASH: Man identified in fatal shootout, car crash in Tacoma.