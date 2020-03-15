Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Millions of Americans braced for the week ahead with no school for their children for weeks to come, no clue how to effectively work without child care, and a growing sense of dread about how to stay safe and sane amid the relentless spread of the coronavirus. The wave of school and business closures across the country has injected huge amounts of chaos into the lives of millions of Americans. There are more questions than answers: Are play dates for kids OK? How do you plan for the future with no idea what it holds? Health officials say one thing is certain: It is going to get worse before it gets better.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says a man in his 70s has become the first person in Oregon to die from the new coronavirus. The Multonomah County man who was hospitalized at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center died Saturday, The authority says the man, who had underlying heath conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. He had no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to a country where the virus is circulating. Oregon now has 36 confirmed cases of the coronavirus after the state health department announced six new cases earlier Saturday.

SEATTLE (AP) — The death toll from the new coronavirus in Washington state jumped to 40 on Saturday when King County health officials reported three new fatalities. Two of the new deaths were from the nursing home that’s been the epicenter of the outbreak. Washington state health officials are fighting the new coronavirus on two fronts — containment, while trying to ensure hospitals can care for people who become sick, and to date, they have not received the equipment they need. Dr. Kathy Lofy told the Associated Press that they’re still working on slowing the spread but also trying to plan on how to expand beyond the walls of the state’s current health care system.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As ski resorts across the United States grappled with how to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus without having to close, industry giants Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company decided Saturday they would shutter 49 of North America’s most well-known resorts. Vail Resorts said it would shut down its 34 resorts for at least one week before reassessing while Alterra is closing its 15 until further notice. Other resorts that remain open are closing enclosed gondolas or aerial trams while others are encouraging skiers to ride lifts with only people they know as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.