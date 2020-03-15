Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — New U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone’s first challenge will be to confront the fallout over the federation’s widely condemned legal stance in the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the women’s national team. The first woman president in the 107-year history of the governing body will also oversee the appointment of a new CEO and early preparations for the 2026 World Cup. The former national team midfielder who became the federation’s vice president last year took on her new role when Carlos Cordeiro abruptly stepped down as president.

ANCHORAGE, ALaska (AP) — A Fairbanks musher has taken the lead in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, and her belly is probably the most appreciative right now. For being the first musher to reach the Yukon River, Jessie Royer was treated to a five-course gourmet meal in the middle of the Alaska wilderness. A chef was flown in to the checkpoint in Ruby, Alaska, population 187, to prepare the meal. The menu included lobster bisque, a duck breast and an espresso-rubbed ribeye. The after-dinner “mint” was a cash prize of $3,500 and a bottle of Dom Perignon.