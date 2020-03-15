Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon looks to provide childcare when schools close

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon schools close next week, child care regulators are considering whether to let some day care providers take in more children than currently allowed. Oregon has 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Oregon schools will close Monday and remain closed until April 1. Oregon students already have spring break for one of those weeks. Oregon has also banned all gatherings of more than 250 people statewide for four weeks. Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Office of Child Care told providers that it will process emergency requests to operate outside of licensing limits, in an attempt to address both an increased demand for care and potential staffing shortages.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread

Millions of Americans braced for the week ahead with no school for their children for weeks to come, no clue how to effectively work without child care, and a growing sense of dread about how to stay safe and sane amid the relentless spread of the coronavirus. The wave of school and business closures across the country has injected huge amounts of chaos into the lives of millions of Americans. There are more questions than answers: Are play dates for kids OK? How do you plan for the future with no idea what it holds? Health officials say one thing is certain: It is going to get worse before it gets better.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT SETTLEMENT

Koelsch Senior Communities to pay $450K over sex harassment

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Lawyers say Koelsch Senior Communities based in Longview, Washington, has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Vancouver employee who said she was sexually harassed repeatedly and retaliated against when she complained. The Daily News reports Koelsch runs four facilities in Longview. Lawyers for former employee Rebecca Flores said her female direct supervisor at The Hampton at Salmon Creek requested foot rubs, touched Flores inappropriately and made sexual statements to her.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington state coronavirus death toll hits 40

SEATTLE (AP) — The death toll from the new coronavirus in Washington state jumped to 40 on Saturday when King County health officials reported three new fatalities. Two of the new deaths were from the nursing home that’s been the epicenter of the outbreak. Washington state health officials are fighting the new coronavirus on two fronts — containment, while trying to ensure hospitals can care for people who become sick, and to date, they have not received the equipment they need. Dr. Kathy Lofy told the Associated Press that they’re still working on slowing the spread but also trying to plan on how to expand beyond the walls of the state’s current health care system.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon prepares for fallout from coronavirus, school closure

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says the state is working to provide childcare to the children of frontline medical workers and first responders as schools close for two weeks in response to the coronavirus. Oregon wants school districts to identify those children. Districts are also being asked to find ways to get meals to students who receive free and reduced-cost lunch. More than 400 doctors in Oregon signed a letter to Brown saying in two weeks they may be making decisions on who will live and who will die as hospitals are overwhelmed. Oregon has 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SCHOOL-MEALS

Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Millions of students across the U.S. may go without free lunches and breakfasts they receive at schools, as more districts decide to close due to the coronavirus. Many schools are rushing to arrange grab-and-go lunch bags or set up delivery routes so America’s poorest children don’t go hungry while classes are out of session. The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in a growing list of states, including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and South Dakota. Cities from Los Angeles to Seattle to Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down. Meanwhile, Congress may take action to waive regulations nationwide to make it easier for school meals to be distributed at more sites.

OFFICER SHOOTS MAN

Authorities: Officer fatally shoots man who had gun

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who had a gun in Camas, Washington. The Columbian reports that officers with the Camas and Washougal police departments responded about 9:15 p.m. Thursday to a disturbance call involving a weapon. Vancouver police say officers talked with a man who was not compliant and had a handgun. Police say a Camas police officer shot the man, who was treated at the scene and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. Police say he was pronounced dead at the hospital. No further information was released.

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS-CASE DROPPED

Case dropped against climate activists who blocked oil train

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A case against five people who built a garden to block an oil train’s path will not proceed after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office decided not to schedule a retrial. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the first trial against the climate activists who blocked oil trains from entering the Zenith Energy Terminal in Portland ended in a mistrial last month. On Thursday, prosecutor Leslie Wu said the state would be unable to proceed with scheduling a retrial. She did not say why. After the mistrial, group spokesman Dylan Plummer said the fact that the five were not convicted made the case a success.