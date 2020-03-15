Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread

Millions of Americans braced for the week ahead with no school for their children for weeks to come, no clue how to effectively work without child care, and a growing sense of dread about how to stay safe and sane amid the relentless spread of the coronavirus. The wave of school and business closures across the country has injected huge amounts of chaos into the lives of millions of Americans. There are more questions than answers: Are play dates for kids OK? How do you plan for the future with no idea what it holds? Health officials say one thing is certain: It is going to get worse before it gets better.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Man in his 70s becomes 1st person in Oregon to die of virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says a man in his 70s has become the first person in Oregon to die from the new coronavirus. The Multonomah County man who was hospitalized at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center died Saturday, The authority says the man, who had underlying heath conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. He had no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to a country where the virus is circulating. Oregon now has 36 confirmed cases of the coronavirus after the state health department announced six new cases earlier Saturday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington state coronavirus death toll hits 40

SEATTLE (AP) — The death toll from the new coronavirus in Washington state jumped to 40 on Saturday when King County health officials reported three new fatalities. Two of the new deaths were from the nursing home that’s been the epicenter of the outbreak. Washington state health officials are fighting the new coronavirus on two fronts — containment, while trying to ensure hospitals can care for people who become sick, and to date, they have not received the equipment they need. Dr. Kathy Lofy told the Associated Press that they’re still working on slowing the spread but also trying to plan on how to expand beyond the walls of the state’s current health care system.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SKI-RESORTS

Vail, Alterra close 49 ski resorts amid virus outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As ski resorts across the United States grappled with how to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus without having to close, industry giants Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company decided Saturday they would shutter 49 of North America’s most well-known resorts. Vail Resorts said it would shut down its 34 resorts for at least one week before reassessing while Alterra is closing its 15 until further notice. Other resorts that remain open are closing enclosed gondolas or aerial trams while others are encouraging skiers to ride lifts with only people they know as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT SETTLEMENT

Koelsch Senior Communities to pay $450K over sex harassment

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Lawyers say Koelsch Senior Communities based in Longview, Washington, has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Vancouver employee who said she was sexually harassed repeatedly and retaliated against when she complained. The Daily News reports Koelsch runs four facilities in Longview. Lawyers for former employee Rebecca Flores said her female direct supervisor at The Hampton at Salmon Creek requested foot rubs, touched Flores inappropriately and made sexual statements to her.

FIRE DESTROYS HOUSE

Family of 7 displaced after Everett home burns

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A family of seven lost their home in a fire in the Eastmont neighborhood in unincorporated Everett. A resident reported the fire around 8:50 a.m. Saturday at a two-story house on Del Campo Drive. No one was home at the time. They were visiting relatives across the street when they spotted smoke and called 911. The house was already engulfed in flames when the first crew arrived. Damage to the house is extensive. Red Cross is assisting the displaced family of four adults and three children.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME

‘He’s an inmate’: Anguish mounts over virus-hit nursing home

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Seniors and their loved ones face a grim reality as the coronavirus spreads around the country and enters other assisted living facilities, where residents are especially at risk. The virus has been confirmed at 10 nursing homes or senior apartments in the Seattle area. At the Life Care Center of Kirkland, which is linked to 27 fatal cases, there are 48 remaining residents, and more than half have tested positive. They live in a sort of purgatory, with their frustrated families outside barely able to see them, bring them home or to other facilities, or even obtain much information about how they’re doing.

FATAL SHOOTOUT-CRASH

Man identified in fatal shootout, car crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have identified a Tacoma man who died in gunfire exchange and a subsequent car crash. The Tacoma News Tribune reported that the Pierce County medical examiner’s office confirmed 36-year-old Jermanie Campbell died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Thursday. Detectives are still working to determine what happened. Authorities say Campbell’s body was found by passersby in the driver’s seat of a Ford Explorer that had slammed into the back of a parked semi truck. The Tacoma Police Department believe he was involved in a shootout between two vehicles earlier that morning. An investigation is ongoing.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

Biden continues to lead Sanders in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden was continuing to lead Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Washington’s vote-by-mail Democratic presidential primary as additional results were counted this week. Biden led Friday by more than 29,000 votes after more than 2 million votes were counted. Of the state’s 89 pledged delegates, only 31 are allocated based on the statewide result. The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the state’s 10 congressional districts, and those results might not be calculated until the election is certified by the secretary of state’s office, which could be as late as March 27.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE

COVID-19 response became legislative priority in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers started this year’s legislative session focused on the state’s homelessness crisis. They ended it amid a global pandemic that led to them passing a supplemental budget with emergency funding for the state’s COVID-19 outbreak. While first proposing $5 million for coronavirus efforts in early plans introduced last month, that amount quickly jumped to $100 million, before ultimately doubling on the Legislature’s last day at the Capitol. The last bill passed by the House before the Legislature adjourned Thursday night was a measure drawing $200 million from the state’s emergency “rainy day” fund, with $175 million going to the public health system and the remainder to a dedicated unemployment fund for businesses and workers affected by the new coronavirus.