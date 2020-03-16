BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good morning.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday will order all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state with by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA – Counting continues in the Washington Demcoratic presidential primary.