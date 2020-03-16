Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little declined to order a statewide closure of schools on Sunday, instead telling school leaders that the decision on whether to close to slow the spread of coronavirus should be made locally. Little announced the decision in a conference call with school leaders a few hours after the Idaho Education Association teacher’s union urged the governor to close schools statewide for at least three weeks. On Saturday night state health officials said there are now five Idaho residents confirmed to have the virus, including two in Ada County, two in south-central Idaho and one in eastern Idaho’s Teton County.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health officials confirmed the state’s second and third coronavirus cases on Saturday. Boise State University will move instruction for more than 30,000 students online to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The rest of Idaho’s public higher education institutions will follow suit by April 1. The Idaho Statesman reports the state Board of Education voted unanimously to support presidents’ efforts to shift coursework online amid the growing pandemic. The first positive case was a woman in her 50s in southwestern Idaho in highly populated Ada County, which includes Boise. The second case was a woman in Blaine County, and the third case was a man in Ada County.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says a man in his 70s has become the first person in Oregon to die from the new coronavirus. The Multonomah County man who was hospitalized at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center died Saturday, The authority says the man, who had underlying heath conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. He had no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to a country where the virus is circulating. Oregon now has 36 confirmed cases of the coronavirus after the state health department announced six new cases earlier Saturday.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Coeur d’Alene man to at least 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man during a bar fight. The Coeur d’Alene Press reported that Scott White was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Michael “Topher” Clark in the parking lot of a Hayden bar. Prosecutors say White shot Clark five times in February 2019 following an altercation inside. Clark gained notoriety for his role in a Canadian marijuana smuggling ring that inspired the movie “Kid Cannabis.”