Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday evening she’s considering shutting down bars and restaurants in the state as Public Health officials have announced that three more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases there to 39. Brown said she would make a final decision on Monday after speaking to local leaders. She said her options were a curfew for bars and restaurants or total closure. The governor said she’s trying to find a way the hospitality industry can survive.

UNDATED (AP) — Millions of Americans braced for the week ahead with no school for their children for weeks to come, no clue how to effectively work without child care, and a growing sense of dread about how to stay safe and sane amid the relentless spread of the coronavirus. The wave of school and business closures across the country has injected huge amounts of chaos into the lives of millions of Americans. There are more questions than answers: Are play dates for kids OK? How do you plan for the future with no idea what it holds? Health officials say one thing is certain: It is going to get worse before it gets better.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Lawyers say Koelsch Senior Communities based in Longview, Washington, has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Vancouver employee who said she was sexually harassed repeatedly and retaliated against when she complained. The Daily News reports Koelsch runs four facilities in Longview. Lawyers for former employee Rebecca Flores said her female direct supervisor at The Hampton at Salmon Creek requested foot rubs, touched Flores inappropriately and made sexual statements to her.

SEATTLE (AP) — The death toll from the new coronavirus in Washington state jumped to 40 on Saturday when King County health officials reported three new fatalities. Two of the new deaths were from the nursing home that’s been the epicenter of the outbreak. Washington state health officials are fighting the new coronavirus on two fronts — containment, while trying to ensure hospitals can care for people who become sick, and to date, they have not received the equipment they need. Dr. Kathy Lofy told the Associated Press that they’re still working on slowing the spread but also trying to plan on how to expand beyond the walls of the state’s current health care system.