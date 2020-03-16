Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho health officials say people who think they need to be tested for coronavirus should talk to their doctors. But whether someone meets the criteria for the test could depend on which doctor they visit, with some health care centers using strict guidelines and others evaluating each patient on an individual basis. That has frustrations mounting for Idaho residents, who say time, money and vague instructions are putting too many roadblocks in the way of those seeking tests. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3 p.m.

ABORTION-IDAHO

BOISE — A House panel on Monday approved legislation making abortion a crime should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide. The House State Affairs Committee voted along party lines to approve the measure that includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 250 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GUNS AND AMMO

BOISE — The world’s largest gun store, in metro Atlanta, has had lines that are six and eight people deep. A gun store in Los Angeles had lines that stretched down the block. And at least one store in Idaho put limits on sales after its shelves were nearly cleared out. Just as grocery stores have been stripped bare by Americans panicked by coronavirus, guns and ammunition have started flying off the shelves. Retailers say the buying frenzy is being fueled by consumers who are worried that people are becoming so desperate and unpredictable, they need to ensure they can protect themselves. By Lisa Marie Pane. SENT: 760 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s largest hospital is preparing for a surge in coronavirus patients by reducing non-essential surgeries and halting all medical research except that dedicated to the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of COVID-19, Oregon Health & Science University said Monday. The hospital said it expected a surge in patients “as early as this week, but most certainly next week,” and said those individuals would require hospitalization and intensive care. All non-critical staff were strongly urged to work from home if possible and visitors were being limited to two people over age 16, the hospital said. By Gillian Flaccus and Andrew Selsky. SENT: 490 words.

SHOOTING-BOY KILLED

HORSESHOE BEND — Authorities say a young boy died after a man began shooting at a mobile home in Horseshoe Bend late Sunday night. The Boise County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect in the case has been arrested, and has no known connection to the family that lived in the mobile home. SENT: 140 words. Developing, will be expanded.

ALSO:

AVALANCHE DEATH: Idaho authorities identify skier killed by weekend avalanche