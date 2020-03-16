Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Inslee to order all bars/restaurants to close to fight virus

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday night that he would order all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state with by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease. In a statement Inslee said the ban, to be issued via emergency proclamation Monday, wouldn’t apply to grocery stores and pharmacies and that restaurants could continue take-out and delivery services. No time frame was given on how long the restrictions will last. Inslee also revised his ban on events to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people. Previously the size limit was more than 250.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VACCINE-TRIAL

Government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday. A government official says the first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine that day. The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial that is taking place at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Seattle. Testing will begin with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc. Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STARBUCKS

Starbucks to close some cafes, move to to-go model in rest

SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks says it’s moving to a to-go model for all its stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks over concern about the new coronavirus. The Seattle-based coffee giant said Sunday it is closing seating in its cafes and patio areas, but customers can still order at the counter, at drive-throughs or on the Starbucks app. The company will also temporary close stores in what it calls “high social-gathering locations,” such as malls and university campuses, and it will close stores or reduce hours in areas where there are clusters of COVID-19 cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread

Millions of Americans braced for the week ahead with no school for their children for weeks to come, no clue how to effectively work without child care, and a growing sense of dread about how to stay safe and sane amid the relentless spread of the coronavirus. The wave of school and business closures across the country has injected huge amounts of chaos into the lives of millions of Americans. There are more questions than answers: Are play dates for kids OK? How do you plan for the future with no idea what it holds? Health officials say one thing is certain: It is going to get worse before it gets better.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Man in his 70s becomes 1st person in Oregon to die of virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says a man in his 70s has become the first person in Oregon to die from the new coronavirus. The Multonomah County man who was hospitalized at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center died Saturday, The authority says the man, who had underlying heath conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. He had no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to a country where the virus is circulating. Oregon now has 36 confirmed cases of the coronavirus after the state health department announced six new cases earlier Saturday.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SKI-RESORTS

Vail, Alterra close 49 ski resorts amid virus outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As ski resorts across the United States grappled with how to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus without having to close, industry giants Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company decided Saturday they would shutter 49 of North America’s most well-known resorts. Vail Resorts said it would shut down its 34 resorts for at least one week before reassessing while Alterra is closing its 15 until further notice. Other resorts that remain open are closing enclosed gondolas or aerial trams while others are encouraging skiers to ride lifts with only people they know as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-BUDGETS

States turn to cash reserves as coronavirus strains budgets

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP) — State across the U.S. are allocating hundreds of millions of dollars to respond to the new coronavirus, even as the U.S. government prepares to send billions of more dollars their way. Trump announced Friday that he would free up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak. But many states already have taken steps to pitch in their own money. Some are pulling money out of their rainy day funds for emergency expenses. Others are looking to place more in reserves in case the economic uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus leads to a downturn in state tax revenues.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT SETTLEMENT

Koelsch Senior Communities to pay $450K over sex harassment

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Lawyers say Koelsch Senior Communities based in Longview, Washington, has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Vancouver employee who said she was sexually harassed repeatedly and retaliated against when she complained. The Daily News reports Koelsch runs four facilities in Longview. Lawyers for former employee Rebecca Flores said her female direct supervisor at The Hampton at Salmon Creek requested foot rubs, touched Flores inappropriately and made sexual statements to her.

FIRE DESTROYS HOUSE

Family of 7 displaced after Everett home burns

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A family of seven lost their home in a fire in the Eastmont neighborhood in unincorporated Everett. A resident reported the fire around 8:50 a.m. Saturday at a two-story house on Del Campo Drive. No one was home at the time. They were visiting relatives across the street when they spotted smoke and called 911. The house was already engulfed in flames when the first crew arrived. Damage to the house is extensive. Red Cross is assisting the displaced family of four adults and three children.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME

‘He’s an inmate’: Anguish mounts over virus-hit nursing home

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Seniors and their loved ones face a grim reality as the coronavirus spreads around the country and enters other assisted living facilities, where residents are especially at risk. The virus has been confirmed at 10 nursing homes or senior apartments in the Seattle area. At the Life Care Center of Kirkland, which is linked to 27 fatal cases, there are 48 remaining residents, and more than half have tested positive. They live in a sort of purgatory, with their frustrated families outside barely able to see them, bring them home or to other facilities, or even obtain much information about how they’re doing.