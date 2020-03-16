AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, Mar. 16.

Monday, Mar. 16 1:00 PM Oregon Cannabis Commission Governance and Frame Working Subcommittee meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Delia Hernandez, Oregon Health Authority, PHD.Communications@state.or.us, 1 503 422 7179

Conference call line: 877-848-7030, access code 753428.

Tuesday, Mar. 17 – Thursday, Mar. 19 POSTPONED: Oregon Active Transportation Summit presented by The Street Trust – Oregon Active Transportation Summit presented by The Street Trust, featuring mobile workshops, plenary sessions, professional training, and networking with innovators, thought leaders, and professionals from the Pacific Northwest. The summit is aimed at professionals, policy makers, or advocates working in the fields of transportation planning and engineering, community development, transportation justice, recreation and tourism, or public health * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: https://www.thestreettrust.org/, https://twitter.com/thestreettrust

Contacts: The Street Trust communications, communications@thestreettrust.org