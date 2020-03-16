Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 1:45 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s largest hospital is preparing for a surge in coronavirus patients by reducing non-essential surgeries and halting all medical research except that dedicated to the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of COVID-19, Oregon Health & Science University said Monday. By Gillian Flaccus and Andrew Selsky. SENT: 530 words. Will be updated. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday said he is ordering the temporary statewide closure of all bars, restaurants, gyms and other facilities to fight the spread of COVID-19. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

HOMICIDE SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON: Man arrested in southwestern Washington homicide

