WA–Washington Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday said he will order the temporary statewide closure of all bars, restaurants, gyms and other facilities to fight the spread of COVID-19. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 530 words. Will be updated. AP Photos.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA – Counting continues in the Washington Demcoratic presidential primary.

VIRUS OUBREAK IMMIGRATION LAWSUIT

SEATTLE — Immigrant rights groups on Monday sued the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to force the release of detainees at its Washington state jail who are at high risk from the coronavirus. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK AUTO INDUSTRY THREAT

DETROIT — When the coronavirus cut off the flow of parts from China in early January, most global automakers were ready: Anticipating such a crisis, they had prepared to tap other suppliers and to conserve parts that they had stored. By Tom Krisher. SENT: 1130 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK AIRLINES

U.S. airlines are asking the federal government for grants, loans and tax relief that could easily top $50 billion to help them recover from a sharp downturn in travel due to the new coronavirus. By David Koenig. SENT: 520 words. With AP photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK DISINFORMATION

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is alleging that a foreign disinformation campaign is underway aimed at spreading fear in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, three U.S. officials said Monday. By Zeke Miller and Colleen Long. SENT: 1000 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

FATAL SHOOTING-ARREST: Edmonds police arrest 2 in killing of convenience store clerk.