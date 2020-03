AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good morning. Our news coverage plans Tuesday. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

COVID-19 updates. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

—ROAD RAGE-GUNFIRE CRASH: Police: Road rage caused gunfire, crash in Kent, Washington.