Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health officials say people who think they need to be tested for coronavirus should talk to their doctors. But whether someone meets the criteria for the test could depend on which doctor they visit, with some health care centers using strict guidelines and others evaluating each patient on an individual basis. That has frustrations mounting for Idaho residents, who say time, money and vague instructions are putting too many roadblocks in the way of those seeking tests. On Monday morning, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 spread across the southern half of the state. Meanwhile the Legislature’s budget committee approved $1.5 million in additional virus-related funding.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho bill banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports despite warnings that such a law is unconstitutional is heading to the House after being amended in the Senate. The Senate voted 24-11 Monday to approve the measure that would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities. A girls’ or women’s team would not be open to transgender students who identify as female. Backers say the law is needed because transgender female athletes have physical advantages. Opponents say it discriminates against transgender girls and women, and will subject athletes to invasive tests.

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (AP) — A young boy was shot and killed in his Idaho home Sunday night in what investigators are calling a random act of violence. KTVB reports witnesses said the man suspected in the shooting was yelling about the end of the world before opening fire in the small town mobile home park about 30 miles north of Boise. The Boise County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Benjamin Michael Poirier of Emmett was arrested shortly after the shooting. He has been charged with first-degree murder and has not yet been appointed an attorney, according to court documents. Ïnvestigators say Poirier has no known connection to the boy or his family.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel has approved legislation making abortion a crime should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. The House State Affairs Committee voted along party lines Monday to approve the measure that includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. The measure now goes to the full House. It has already passed the Senate. Under the measure, criminal punishment would be a felony and apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman. Doctors could have their licenses suspended or revoked. A reversal of Roe would mean abortion policy would revert to the states.