Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Monday banned on-site consumption at bars and restaurants around the state for at least four weeks in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. She also said gatherings will be limited to 25 people or fewer. Brown said restaurants can still offer takeout or delivery. She also strongly urged small businesses to close and for individuals to avoid groups of 10 or more people. Portland hospitals announced they will work as one hospital system to fight the spread of the virus and plan to increase hospital-bed capacity as case numbers are expected to surge.

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of a person at a southwestern Washington apartment complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Teal Pointe Apartments at about 1:50 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible suicide. Authorities have determined the death was a homicide. The sheriff’s office says Korbin Bourn was taken into custody booked into Clark County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer. No further information has been released.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday evening she’s considering shutting down bars and restaurants in the state as Public Health officials have announced that three more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases there to 39. Brown said she would make a final decision on Monday after speaking to local leaders. She said her options were a curfew for bars and restaurants or total closure. The governor said she’s trying to find a way the hospitality industry can survive.

UNDATED (AP) — Millions of Americans braced for the week ahead with no school for their children for weeks to come, no clue how to effectively work without child care, and a growing sense of dread about how to stay safe and sane amid the relentless spread of the coronavirus. The wave of school and business closures across the country has injected huge amounts of chaos into the lives of millions of Americans. There are more questions than answers: Are play dates for kids OK? How do you plan for the future with no idea what it holds? Health officials say one thing is certain: It is going to get worse before it gets better.