Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden won the statewide vote in Washington’s vote-by-mail Democratic presidential primary, maintaining the narrow lead he’s held over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders since last week as additional results were counted Monday. Biden’s victory means he won five of the six states that voted last Tuesday: Washington, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho. Sanders won North Dakota’s caucuses. In Washington, Biden led by more than 21,000 votes after more than 2.1 million votes were counted, and was winning in 25 of the state’s 39 counties. Of the state’s 89 pledged delegates, only 31 are allocated based on the statewide result. The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the state’s 10 congressional districts.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday ordered all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state with by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease. Inslee said the ban, to be issued via emergency proclamation, wouldn’t apply to grocery stores and pharmacies and that restaurants could continue take-out and delivery services. The restrictions will last until at least March 31 but could be expanded. The governor also revised his ban on events to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people. Previously the size limit was more than 250. The number of positive cases in the state Monday rose to more than 900 including 48 deaths, state health officials reported.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say the state Department of Licensing will temporarily close its driver licensing and other service counters to the public starting Tuesday to help limit the spread of coronavirus. The state agency said Monday that employees will work in the next week to implement social distancing measures at the offices allow more people to renew their driver license or ID card online. Officials say laws and rules have been temporarily suspended by Gov. Jay Inslee that require residents to visit an office to renew every other time and prohibited customers over age 70 from renewing online. Offices are expected to resume business March 23 but residents should be prepared for the possibility of extended closures.

SEATTLE (AP) — Immigrant rights groups on Monday sued the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to f orce the release of detainees at its Washington state jail who are at high risk from the coronavirus. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Seattle by the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Washington, and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project on behalf of people detained at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington. It wasn’t immediately clear how many detainees at ICE’s 1,575-bed Northwest Tacoma facility might be considered high-risk. In a statement ICE saidit is working with health officials to determine if detainees might need additional testing or monitoring.