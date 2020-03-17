Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Norwegian musher is maintaining his lead in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Thomas Waerner was first to arrive at the Unalakleet checkpoint Sunday. He rested the dogs for about five hours before getting back on the trail. Mushers are running through deep snow. Waerner says his dogs are accustomed to that slower pace because he trained for the race by carrying 120 pounds of concrete on his sled. The winner of the race is expected in Nome this week. Officials have asked fans not to fly to Nome for the finish over fears about the coronavirus.