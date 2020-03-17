AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 17.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 17 9:00 AM Idaho Gov. Little’s public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little chairs Land Board meeting, Boise City Council Chamber, Boise (9:00 AM MDT); and hosts a statewide AARP telephone town hall to provide information and answer questions regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Idaho, with Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and State Epidemiologist Dr Christine Hahn (12:00 PM MDT)

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 18 – Thursday, Mar. 19 9:00 AM Court hearing for mother of missing Idaho kids – Preliminary hearing for Lori Vallow, facing two felony counts of child abandonment, obstruction, solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court in relation to the unknown whereabouts of her two children. 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September 2019. Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 after failing to comply with a judge’s order that she physically present the children to Idaho welfare workers or to police in Idaho within five days of the order. Vallow’s husband Chad Daybell has claimed ‘the kids are safe’ but has refused to disclose their whereabouts * Police are also conducting an investigation into the suspicious death of the Daybell’s late wife, Tammy. Within weeks of her death, Daybell and Vallow married on a beach in Hawaii. Tammy’s body has been exhumed and autopsy results are pending * Daybell and Vallow are also linked to a cult know for ‘radical, apocalyptic religious beliefs’

Location: 159 E Main St., Rexburg, ID

Weblinks: https://www.co.madison.id.us/departments/courts

Contacts: Rexburg, 1 208 359 6200

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 18 10:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little issues Aging Out Awareness Month proclamation

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 18 – Sunday, Mar. 22 CANCELED: Sun Valley Film Festival – CANCELED: Sun Valley Film Festival, showcasing independent films. This year’s honorees include Amy Poehler, Eliza Hittman and Winston Duke * Canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Sun Valley, ID

Weblinks: http://sunvalleyfilmfestival.org/, https://twitter.com/sunvalleyfilm, #SunValleyFilmFestival

Contacts: Sun Valley Film Festival, info@sunvalleyfilmfestival.org