Idaho News Coverage Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities in Multnomah County – the home of Portland, Oregon – announced Tuesday that they will be opening hundreds of new shelter beds in public buildings throughout the city to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the homeless community. Gov. Kate Brown, meanwhile, said that only essential medical and emergency personnel can visit residents of long-term care facilities statewide, except for residents who are in the end stages of life. By Gillian Flaccus and Andrew Selsky. SENT: 716 words.

WOLVES KILLED-ELK POPULATION

LEWISTON — More than a dozen wolves were killed last month to help curb struggling elk populations in north-central Idaho, wildlife officials said. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Monday it killed 17 wolves in the remote Lolo Zone, the Lewiston Tribune reported. The zone includes part of the Clearwater National Forests and stretches to the Montana state line. SENT: 280 words.

EXCHANGE-BIG SKY TOURNAMENT

MISSOULA, Mont. — In a matter of minutes on the morning of March 12, college basketball came to an abrupt end across the country as the novel coronavirus shut down sporting events nationwide. For the Montana Grizzlies men’s basketball team, that happened at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho, as the team prepared for shoot-around ahead of its Big Sky Conference quarterfinal game against Idaho State on that Thursday morning. An AP Member Exchange by Jordan Hansen of the Missoulian. SENT: 1000 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO: 2 more Idaho coronavirus cases announced, brings total to 7

CSI-NEW PRESIDENT: College of Southern Idaho names new president