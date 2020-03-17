Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON PRIMARY

Biden wins statewide vote in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden won the statewide vote in Washington’s vote-by-mail Democratic presidential primary, maintaining the narrow lead he’s held over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders since last week as additional results were counted Monday. Biden’s victory means he won five of the six states that voted last Tuesday: Washington, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho. Sanders won North Dakota’s caucuses. In Washington, Biden led by more than 21,000 votes after more than 2.1 million votes were counted, and was winning in 25 of the state’s 39 counties. Of the state’s 89 pledged delegates, only 31 are allocated based on the statewide result. The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the state’s 10 congressional districts.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee orders all bars/restaurants to close to fight virus

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday ordered all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state with by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease. Inslee said the ban, to be issued via emergency proclamation, wouldn’t apply to grocery stores and pharmacies and that restaurants could continue take-out and delivery services. The restrictions will last until at least March 31 but could be expanded. The governor also revised his ban on events to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people. Previously the size limit was more than 250. The number of positive cases in the state Monday rose to more than 900 including 48 deaths, state health officials reported.

BC-WA-LICENSING OFFICES-CLOSURE

State drivers licensing service offices closing due to virus

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say the state Department of Licensing will temporarily close its driver licensing and other service counters to the public starting Tuesday to help limit the spread of coronavirus. The state agency said Monday that employees will work in the next week to implement social distancing measures at the offices allow more people to renew their driver license or ID card online. Officials say laws and rules have been temporarily suspended by Gov. Jay Inslee that require residents to visit an office to renew every other time and prohibited customers over age 70 from renewing online. Offices are expected to resume business March 23 but residents should be prepared for the possibility of extended closures.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION LAWSUIT

Rights groups sue for detainee release over virus concerns

SEATTLE (AP) — Immigrant rights groups on Monday sued the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to f orce the release of detainees at its Washington state jail who are at high risk from the coronavirus. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Seattle by the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Washington, and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project on behalf of people detained at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington. It wasn’t immediately clear how many detainees at ICE’s 1,575-bed Northwest Tacoma facility might be considered high-risk. In a statement ICE saidit is working with health officials to determine if detainees might need additional testing or monitoring.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE

AP Exclusive: Coronavirus vaccine test opens with 1st doses

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. researchers are opening tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine with four healthy volunteers in Seattle. Researchers at Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute gave each a shot in the arm, part of an early safety study that will track how 45 people fare. The shots were developed by the National Institutes of Health in record time after the new virus exploded from China. Several research teams worldwide are hunting a vaccine even as the pandemic grows. Monday’s milestone is just the first step. Experts say it will be at least a year before any vaccine is ready for widespread use.

AP-US-MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VACCINE-VOLUNTEERS

Volunteers fight virus by testing new experimental vaccine

SEATTLE (AP) — The first people to roll up their sleeves to receive an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus say they were inspired to help because they wanted to do more to fight the disease than wash their hands and work from home. A vaccine won’t be available to the general public for at least a year, and it must pass a safety test first. Jennifer Haller, a 43-year-old who works at a small tech company, was the first to get the shot on Monday. The injections were given at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DISINFORMATION

US officials: Foreign disinformation is stoking virus fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is alleging that a foreign disinformation campaign is underway aiming to stoke fear amid the coronavirus pandemic. Three U.S. officials said Monday that federal officials began confronting what they said was a deliberate effort by a foreign entity to sow fear of a nationwide quarantine. At a press briefing Monday, President Donald Trump said it could be that there are some foreign entities “playing games.” But he said it didn’t matter because he was not ordering a nationwide lockdown. The three U.S. officials did not name the foreign entity they believe to be responsible. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.

HOMICIDE-SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON

Man arrested in southwestern Washington homicide

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of a person at a southwestern Washington apartment complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Teal Pointe Apartments at about 1:50 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible suicide. Authorities have determined the death was a homicide. The sheriff’s office says Korbin Bourn was taken into custody booked into Clark County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer. No further information has been released.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NORDSTROM

Nordstrom to shutter all its stores to limit virus spread

NEW YORK (AP) — Nordstrom says it will temporarily close all of its stores for two weeks starting Tuesday as it tries to limit the spread of the new virus. The Seattle-based upscale chain operates 380 stores including 116 department stores. It is the latest retailer to announce temporary closures and joins such chains such as Nike, Everlane, Apple and Abercrombie & Fitch in closing its doors. Like most of the other chains, Nordstrom says it will be providing pay for its employees during the period. The company is also withdrawing its annual financial guidance, noting a slowdown in consumer demand, particularly in markets affected by the coronavirus.

FATAL AUTO ACCIDENT

Washington police identify 2 people killed in overpass crash

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities say two people were killed inside a vehicle that drove off an overpass bridge. The News Tribune reported 45-year-old James Pearson and his passenger, 50-year-old Lashonda Burgess, died when the car plunged off the bridge in Tacoma Wednesday. The Washington State Patrol says drugs or alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the accident that killed the Tacoma residents. A 27-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in serious condition. Authorities say the survivor was the only person wearing a seat belt.