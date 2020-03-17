AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 17 9:00 AM Portland Mayor Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Kafoury discuss coronavirus response – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury hold a news conference to discuss the steps they are taking to protect housing security during the coroanvirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Gladys McCoy Building, 619 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://multco.us

Contacts: Julie Sullivan-Springhetti, Multnomah County Communications , julie.sullivan-springhetti@multco.us, 1 503 709 9858 ; Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784;

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 17 – Thursday, Mar. 19 POSTPONED: Oregon Active Transportation Summit presented by The Street Trust – Oregon Active Transportation Summit presented by The Street Trust, featuring mobile workshops, plenary sessions, professional training, and networking with innovators, thought leaders, and professionals from the Pacific Northwest. The summit is aimed at professionals, policy makers, or advocates working in the fields of transportation planning and engineering, community development, transportation justice, recreation and tourism, or public health * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: https://www.thestreettrust.org/, https://twitter.com/thestreettrust

Contacts: The Street Trust communications, communications@thestreettrust.org

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 19 – Friday, Mar. 20 WGA Reimagining the Rural West Initiative virtual workshop – Western Governors’ Association Reimagining the Rural West Initiative virtual workshop, to discuss strategies to upgrade energy efficiency in rural areas, engage new communities in the outdoor recreation industry, and increase access to remote telehealth services. Includes opening address from Oregon Governor Kate Brown * Workshop now virtual due to coroanvirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E Scenic Dr, The Dalles, OR

Weblinks: http://www.westgov.org, https://twitter.com/westgov

Contacts: Joe Rassenfoss, WGA Communications Director, joe@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4555; Lauren DeNinno, WGA, ldeninno@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4536 ;