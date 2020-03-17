WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 4:45 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — The death toll from the new coronavirus in Washington state reached 54 on Tuesday as health officials announced six new deaths. . By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 780 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oregon rose sharply by 18 cases to at least 65, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday as officials in the Portland area announced plans to house the vulnerable homeless. By Gillian Flaccus and Andrew Selsky. SENT: 740 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK AMAZON

NEW YORK — Amazon, in an attempt to fill its warehouses with toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items in high demand, said Tuesday that it will limit what suppliers can send to its warehouses for the next three weeks. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 360 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK THE FRONT LINES

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Two doctors in Washington state, which leads the U.S. in coronavirus deaths, have tested positive for the disease as hospitals scramble to make due with a shortage of masks and other equipment needed to keep them from getting sick. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 820 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBN OBIT ELWAY’s MOTHER: John Elway’s mother, Janet, dies at 82.

IN BRIEF:

—COLD CASE MURDER CHARGE: Pair charged in ’09 cold case that left Minnesota mom dead.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK FARM LABOR: Virus threatens labor for farms, food processors in PNW.

—RECALLED FROZEN BERRIES: Washington-grown berries recalled for Norovirus concern.

—WOLVES KILLED ELK POPULATION: Idaho wildlife agency kills 17 wolves in Lolo Zone.

—ROAD RAGE-GUNFIRE CRASH: Police: Road rage caused gunfire, crash in Kent, Washington.