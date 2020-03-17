WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — The death toll from the new coronavirus in Washington state reached 50 on Tuesday morning when Clark County health officials announced their first fatal cases. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 430 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities in Multnomah County – the home of Portland, Oregon – announced Tuesday that they will be opening hundreds of new shelter beds in public buildings throughout the city to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the homeless community. By Gillian Flaccus and Andrew Selsky. SENT: 660 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK AMAZON

NEW YORK — Amazon, in an attempt to fill its warehouses with toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items in high demand, said Tuesday that it will limit what suppliers can send to its warehouses for the next three weeks. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 240 words. With AP photos.

—WOLVES KILLED ELK POPULATION: Idaho wildlife agency kills 17 wolves in Lolo Zone.

—ROAD RAGE-GUNFIRE CRASH: Police: Road rage caused gunfire, crash in Kent, Washington.