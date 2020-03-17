AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 17 – Thursday, Mar. 19 CANCELED: Purchasing and Ingredient Suppliers Conference – CANCELED: Purchasing and Ingredient Suppliers Conference, for buyers and sellers of feed and pet food ingredients * Canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, 808 Howell St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.afia.org, https://twitter.com/FeedFolks, #AFIA

Contacts: AFIA, afia@afia.org, 1 703 524 0810

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 18 – Saturday, Mar. 21 CANCELED: Academy of Osseointegration Annual Meeting – CANCELED: Academy of Osseointegration Annual Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Pl, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.osseo.org/, https://twitter.com/AcademyOsseo

Contacts: William R. Wille, Academy of Osseointegration Media and Public Relations Manager, williamwille@execadmin.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 18 10:00 AM Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=99518&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118