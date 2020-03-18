Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation banning transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a federal court ruling declaring such a ban unconstitutional is heading to the governor’s desk. An advocacy group says Ohio and Tennessee are the only other states in the country where transgender people cannot change their birth certificates. The Senate voted 27-6 on Tuesday to approve the measure. It overwhelmingly passed in the House last month despite a federal ruling that a past law barring transgender people from making the birth certificate changes violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Some senators said they’re willing to risk a lawsuit that the Idaho attorney general’s office says could cost $1 million.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho lawmakers are getting out of the Statehouse due to fears from the new coronavirus, and others say their decision to remain is day-by-day. Leaders in the House and Senate are meanwhile pressing ahead with must-pass budget bills trying to wrap up this week amid concerns that if they do adjourn temporarily, it could be months before they reconvene because the virus outbreak may get worse. Democratic Sen. David Nelson left Tuesday afternoon and Democratic Sen. Maryanne Jordan said she wouldn’t return after business concludes Tuesday. Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is among many lawmakers who say they’re deeply concerned to be in the Statehouse.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health officials say a person in eastern Idaho’s Madison County has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of known Idaho coronavirus cases to eight. Two other cases were also announced Tuesday — one in Ada County and one in Blaine County. Investigators are still working to determine how some of the Idaho patients contracted the illness. So far all of the confirmed Idaho cases have been in Ada, Blaine, Madison and Teton counties.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Some nurses in emergency rooms in Washington state, which has the most coronavirus deaths nationally, are getting one surgical mask each day and must wash them out between patients. They may work on a patient for hours or more before learning they tested positive for the new coronavirus. Emergency physician Dr. Stephen Anderson, who works in the Seattle area, says they don’t have enough masks to go around. They have only a two-day supply. Hospitals across the country are gearing up for an onslaught of coronavirus patients.