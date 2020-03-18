Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown late Tuesday announced an extension of her previously announced school closure to combat the spread of coronavirus, saying now schools will be shuttered until at least April 28. Previously, Brown had told schools to close for two weeks. The number of known coronavirus cases in Oregon has risen by 18 to a total of 65. Also authorities in Multnomah County said they will be opening hundreds of new shelter beds in public buildings throughout Portland to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the homeless community.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Some nurses in emergency rooms in Washington state, which has the most coronavirus deaths nationally, are getting one surgical mask each day and must wash them out between patients. They may work on a patient for hours or more before learning they tested positive for the new coronavirus. Emergency physician Dr. Stephen Anderson, who works in the Seattle area, says they don’t have enough masks to go around. They have only a two-day supply. Hospitals across the country are gearing up for an onslaught of coronavirus patients.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is threatening to worsen labor shortages experienced by farms and food processors in the Pacific Northwest. The Capital Press reports the U.S. Embassy in Mexico announced March 16 it would suspend routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services due to COVID-19, potentially cutting off seasonal and migrant agricultural workers through the H-2A visa program. Dan Fazio, CEO of Wafla — formerly the Washington Farm Labor Association — said the USDA is working with the State Department to obtain an emergency designation for H-2A visas, which would allow temporary farmworkers to continue entering the country. Fazio says they have to get people here in May so a harvest can happen in October.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was linked to a 2007 rape of a woman through DNA evidence from an sexual assault kit that was finally tested after sitting unanalyzed for years. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Donnie Willis Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in the sexual assault of a 31-year-old woman at a Portland motel on May 27, 2007. Willis’ sentencing marks the seventh Multnomah County conviction stemming from a renewed effort to test sexual assault kit evidence that had sat ignored on police warehouse shelves.