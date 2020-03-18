Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — As the death toll from COVID-19 in Washington state reached 54, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a measure drawing $200 million from the state’s emergency “rainy day” fund for the state’s coronavirus response. Inslee said the funding bill “is really about protecting what we hold most dear, our lives and the lives of our loved ones.” The measure has $175 million going to the public health system and the remainder to a dedicated unemployment fund for coronavirus impacts. The bill contains an emergency clause and takes effect immediately.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Some nurses in emergency rooms in Washington state, which has the most coronavirus deaths nationally, are getting one surgical mask each day and must wash them out between patients. They may work on a patient for hours or more before learning they tested positive for the new coronavirus. Emergency physician Dr. Stephen Anderson, who works in the Seattle area, says they don’t have enough masks to go around. They have only a two-day supply. Hospitals across the country are gearing up for an onslaught of coronavirus patients.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is threatening to worsen labor shortages experienced by farms and food processors in the Pacific Northwest. The Capital Press reports the U.S. Embassy in Mexico announced March 16 it would suspend routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services due to COVID-19, potentially cutting off seasonal and migrant agricultural workers through the H-2A visa program. Dan Fazio, CEO of Wafla — formerly the Washington Farm Labor Association — said the USDA is working with the State Department to obtain an emergency designation for H-2A visas, which would allow temporary farmworkers to continue entering the country. Fazio says they have to get people here in May so a harvest can happen in October.

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say road rage led to gunfire and a subsequent vehicle crash with a semi-truck over the weekend in Kent. KOMO-TV reported Monday that the King County sheriff’s office believe the incident started when a driver allegedly “brake checked” a car close behind him on Sunday. Sgt. Ryan Abbott says the driver in the rear vehicle then opened fire on the car in front, hitting the vehicle, but not the driver. Authorities say the driver tried to escape but crashed into a semi truck. It is unclear what injuries the driver sustained. Police say the gunman left the scene.