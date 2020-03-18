Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 1:50 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUPPLIES

SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. government is rushing protective equipment to states, packing dozens of flights and hundreds of trucks with supplies for medical workers who will be on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. But the pandemic has exposed some of the stockpile’s shortcomings: The cache isn’t designed to be a long-term solution to monumental demand, and some state officials are complaining that the deliveries are falling far short of what’s needed or include expired items. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 1015 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday announced stricter guidelines for social interactions to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The Republican governor said the state was adopting federal guidelines that include avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people. The guidelines also call for not eating or drinking in bars, restaurants and food courts, but to use drive-thru or pickup options. Little also recommended avoiding discretionary travel and shopping. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 486 words.

TRANSGENDER SPORTS BAN-IDAHO

BOISE — An Idaho bill banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports despite warnings that such a law is unconstitutional headed to the governor’s desk on Wednesday. The House voted 54-16 to approve an amended version from the Senate. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 386 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Tens of thousands of workers laid off, losing income as rent or mortgage payments are due. Small businesses shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, and at risk of never reopening their doors again. A new committee of the state Legislature, which has its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, is tasked with finding solutions to these cascading problems affecting so many across the state. By Andrews Selsky and Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 766 words.

ALSO:

