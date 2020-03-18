Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-TRANSGENDER-BIRTH-CERTIFICATE-IDAHO

Idaho bill targets transgender birth certificate changes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation banning transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a federal court ruling declaring such a ban unconstitutional is heading to the governor’s desk. An advocacy group says Ohio and Tennessee are the only other states in the country where transgender people cannot change their birth certificates. The Senate voted 27-6 on Tuesday to approve the measure. It overwhelmingly passed in the House last month despite a federal ruling that a past law barring transgender people from making the birth certificate changes violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Some senators said they’re willing to risk a lawsuit that the Idaho attorney general’s office says could cost $1 million.

IDAHO LEGISLATURE

Some Idaho lawmakers opting out amid coronavirus fears

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho lawmakers are getting out of the Statehouse due to fears from the new coronavirus, and others say their decision to remain is day-by-day. Leaders in the House and Senate are meanwhile pressing ahead with must-pass budget bills trying to wrap up this week amid concerns that if they do adjourn temporarily, it could be months before they reconvene because the virus outbreak may get worse. Democratic Sen. David Nelson left Tuesday afternoon and Democratic Sen. Maryanne Jordan said she wouldn’t return after business concludes Tuesday. Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is among many lawmakers who say they’re deeply concerned to be in the Statehouse.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Health officials: Idaho now has 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health officials say a person in eastern Idaho’s Madison County has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of known Idaho coronavirus cases to eight. Two other cases were also announced Tuesday — one in Ada County and one in Blaine County. Investigators are still working to determine how some of the Idaho patients contracted the illness. So far all of the confirmed Idaho cases have been in Ada, Blaine, Madison and Teton counties.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-FRONT-LINES

One mask a day for doctors in virus epicenter of Washington

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Some nurses in emergency rooms in Washington state, which has the most coronavirus deaths nationally, are getting one surgical mask each day and must wash them out between patients. They may work on a patient for hours or more before learning they tested positive for the new coronavirus. Emergency physician Dr. Stephen Anderson, who works in the Seattle area, says they don’t have enough masks to go around. They have only a two-day supply. Hospitals across the country are gearing up for an onslaught of coronavirus patients.

WOLVES KILLED-ELK POPULATION

Idaho wildlife agency kills 17 wolves in Lolo Zone

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife officials say more than a dozen wolves were killed last month to help curb struggling elk populations in north-central Idaho. The Lewiston Tribune reported that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Monday it killed 17 wolves in the remote Lolo Zone. The zone includes part of the Clearwater National Forests and stretches to the Montana state line. Agency officials say the agency is allowed to kill wolves and other predators when they are causing conflicts with people, or are a significant factor in deer and elk population declines. Some environmental groups have argued culling is unethical, unjustified and ineffective.

CSI-NEW PRESIDENT

College of Southern Idaho names new president

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A provost from a New York community college will be the College of Southern Idaho’s next president. The Times-News reports L. Dean Fisher, the provost of the State University of New York’s Corning Community College, will be CSI’s fifth president when he replaces retiring president Jeff Fox in June. Fisher said in a prepared statement that he was pleased to have the confidence of CSI’s board of trustees and that he will work with Fox in the coming weeks to prepare for the transition.