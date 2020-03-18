Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown extends Oregon school closures to fight virus spread

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown late Tuesday announced an extension of her previously announced school closure to combat the spread of coronavirus, saying now schools will be shuttered until at least April 28. Previously, Brown had told schools to close for two weeks. The number of known coronavirus cases in Oregon has risen by 18 to a total of 65. Also authorities in Multnomah County said they will be opening hundreds of new shelter beds in public buildings throughout Portland to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the homeless community.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-FRONT-LINES

One mask a day for doctors in virus epicenter of Washington

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Some nurses in emergency rooms in Washington state, which has the most coronavirus deaths nationally, are getting one surgical mask each day and must wash them out between patients. They may work on a patient for hours or more before learning they tested positive for the new coronavirus. Emergency physician Dr. Stephen Anderson, who works in the Seattle area, says they don’t have enough masks to go around. They have only a two-day supply. Hospitals across the country are gearing up for an onslaught of coronavirus patients.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-FARM LABOR

Virus threatens labor for farms, food processors in PNW

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is threatening to worsen labor shortages experienced by farms and food processors in the Pacific Northwest. The Capital Press reports the U.S. Embassy in Mexico announced March 16 it would suspend routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services due to COVID-19, potentially cutting off seasonal and migrant agricultural workers through the H-2A visa program. Dan Fazio, CEO of Wafla — formerly the Washington Farm Labor Association — said the USDA is working with the State Department to obtain an emergency designation for H-2A visas, which would allow temporary farmworkers to continue entering the country. Fazio says they have to get people here in May so a harvest can happen in October.

RAPE SENTENCE-KIT

Man sentenced for rape solved through sex assault kit test

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was linked to a 2007 rape of a woman through DNA evidence from an sexual assault kit that was finally tested after sitting unanalyzed for years. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Donnie Willis Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in the sexual assault of a 31-year-old woman at a Portland motel on May 27, 2007. Willis’ sentencing marks the seventh Multnomah County conviction stemming from a renewed effort to test sexual assault kit evidence that had sat ignored on police warehouse shelves.

MISSING MAN-BODY

Missing man found dead in rural area east of Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing man has been found at the bottom of an embankment in a rural area east of Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old William Tracy was reported missing to Silverton police on Feb. 21. The sheriff’s office says the location of the man’s Subaru was reported Saturday in the Crooked Finger area. Sheriff’s Office search and rescuers found Tracy’s body Sunday afternoon. Investigators believe Tracy’s death was accidental and that he fell from the embankment. Due to the remote location, searchers were not able to safely bring the remains out of the wooded area until Monday.

DRIVER ARRESTED

Police: Driver arrested after striking pedestrian

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested after striking and killing a pedestrian in Portland. KOIN reports the driver struck the pedestrian around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver called police to report the incident himself. Once officers arrived they found the victim laying in the middle of the road, deceased. Police say the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative. The 30-year-old was arrested and booked on charges including DUII, reckless driving and manslaughter.

SEXUAL DISCRIMINATION-HOSPITAL

$1.2M sex discrimination suit filed against hospital

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Central Oregon’s largest health care provider is being sued for $1.2 million for alleged sex discrimination and other claims by a former pharmacist who described it as a “boys club” culture. The Bulletin reports Darcy Martin filed the lawsuit last week in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Martin worked for St. Charles Health System as a staff pharmacist from March 2015 until she was fired in December 2019. Martin says prior to her termination, she “opposed, resisted and/or complained” about gender discrimination and sexual harassment. Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Goodman says officials are in the process of evaluating the lawsuit with lawyers.

HOMICIDE-SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON

Man arrested in southwestern Washington homicide

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of a person at a southwestern Washington apartment complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Teal Pointe Apartments at about 1:50 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible suicide. Authorities have determined the death was a homicide. The sheriff’s office says Korbin Bourn was taken into custody booked into Clark County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer. No further information has been released.