Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Virus deaths hit 54, Inslee signs emergency aid bill

SEATTLE (AP) — As the death toll from COVID-19 in Washington state reached 54, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a measure drawing $200 million from the state’s emergency “rainy day” fund for the state’s coronavirus response. Inslee said the funding bill “is really about protecting what we hold most dear, our lives and the lives of our loved ones.” The measure has $175 million going to the public health system and the remainder to a dedicated unemployment fund for coronavirus impacts. The bill contains an emergency clause and takes effect immediately.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-FRONT-LINES

One mask a day for doctors in virus epicenter of Washington

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Some nurses in emergency rooms in Washington state, which has the most coronavirus deaths nationally, are getting one surgical mask each day and must wash them out between patients. They may work on a patient for hours or more before learning they tested positive for the new coronavirus. Emergency physician Dr. Stephen Anderson, who works in the Seattle area, says they don’t have enough masks to go around. They have only a two-day supply. Hospitals across the country are gearing up for an onslaught of coronavirus patients.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-FARM LABOR

Virus threatens labor for farms, food processors in PNW

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is threatening to worsen labor shortages experienced by farms and food processors in the Pacific Northwest. The Capital Press reports the U.S. Embassy in Mexico announced March 16 it would suspend routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services due to COVID-19, potentially cutting off seasonal and migrant agricultural workers through the H-2A visa program. Dan Fazio, CEO of Wafla — formerly the Washington Farm Labor Association — said the USDA is working with the State Department to obtain an emergency designation for H-2A visas, which would allow temporary farmworkers to continue entering the country. Fazio says they have to get people here in May so a harvest can happen in October.

ROAD RAGE-GUNFIRE CRASH

Police: Road rage caused gunfire, crash in Kent, Washington

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say road rage led to gunfire and a subsequent vehicle crash with a semi-truck over the weekend in Kent. KOMO-TV reported Monday that the King County sheriff’s office believe the incident started when a driver allegedly “brake checked” a car close behind him on Sunday. Sgt. Ryan Abbott says the driver in the rear vehicle then opened fire on the car in front, hitting the vehicle, but not the driver. Authorities say the driver tried to escape but crashed into a semi truck. It is unclear what injuries the driver sustained. Police say the gunman left the scene.

WOLVES KILLED-ELK POPULATION

Idaho wildlife agency kills 17 wolves in Lolo Zone

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife officials say more than a dozen wolves were killed last month to help curb struggling elk populations in north-central Idaho. The Lewiston Tribune reported that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Monday it killed 17 wolves in the remote Lolo Zone. The zone includes part of the Clearwater National Forests and stretches to the Montana state line. Agency officials say the agency is allowed to kill wolves and other predators when they are causing conflicts with people, or are a significant factor in deer and elk population declines. Some environmental groups have argued culling is unethical, unjustified and ineffective.

RECALLED FROZEN BERRIES

Washington-grown berries recalled for Norovirus concern

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Federal food regulators have issued a recall for frozen berries manufactured at a farm near Lynden, Washington amid potential exposure to Norovirus. The Bellingham Herald reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and WinCo Foods issued the recall last Friday for frozen berries manufactured at Rader Farms and distributed at WinCo Foods stores across 10 states including Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Officials say the frozen products listed on the warning were 16-ounce bags of blackberries and the berry medley and 32-ounce bags of the berry medley. Each product has a best-by date of Dec. 9, 2021. Norovirus is a highly contagious bug that causes diarrhea, vomiting and other symptoms.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON PRIMARY

Biden wins statewide vote in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden won the statewide vote in Washington’s vote-by-mail Democratic presidential primary, maintaining the narrow lead he’s held over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders since last week as additional results were counted Monday. Biden’s victory means he won five of the six states that voted last Tuesday: Washington, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho. Sanders won North Dakota’s caucuses. In Washington, Biden led by more than 21,000 votes after more than 2.1 million votes were counted, and was winning in 25 of the state’s 39 counties. Of the state’s 89 pledged delegates, only 31 are allocated based on the statewide result. The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the state’s 10 congressional districts.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee orders all bars/restaurants to close to fight virus

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday ordered all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state with by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease. Inslee said the ban, to be issued via emergency proclamation, wouldn’t apply to grocery stores and pharmacies and that restaurants could continue take-out and delivery services. The restrictions will last until at least March 31 but could be expanded. The governor also revised his ban on events to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people. Previously the size limit was more than 250. The number of positive cases in the state Monday rose to more than 900 including 48 deaths, state health officials reported.

BC-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AMAZON

More wipes, no jeans: Amazon limits shipments to warehouses

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that it will only accept shipments of cleaning equipment, medical supplies and household goods from suppliers at its warehouses for next three weeks to fill surging demand. The online retailer has been sold out of items like disinfecting wipes and toilet paper as the new coronavrius spreads in the U.S. Amazon said the restrictions will last until April 5. It applies to large vendors and third-party sellers who list items to sell on Amazon.com directly. The announcement Tuesday is another sign of how much pressure Amazon’s delivery network is facing as more people stay home and shop online.

BC-WA-LICENSING OFFICES-CLOSURE

State drivers licensing service offices closing due to virus

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say the state Department of Licensing will temporarily close its driver licensing and other service counters to the public starting Tuesday to help limit the spread of coronavirus. The state agency said Monday that employees will work in the next week to implement social distancing measures at the offices allow more people to renew their driver license or ID card online. Officials say laws and rules have been temporarily suspended by Gov. Jay Inslee that require residents to visit an office to renew every other time and prohibited customers over age 70 from renewing online. Offices are expected to resume business March 23 but residents should be prepared for the possibility of extended closures.