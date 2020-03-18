AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 18.

Thursday, Mar. 19 – Friday, Mar. 20 WGA Reimagining the Rural West Initiative virtual workshop – Western Governors’ Association Reimagining the Rural West Initiative virtual workshop, to discuss strategies to upgrade energy efficiency in rural areas, engage new communities in the outdoor recreation industry, and increase access to remote telehealth services. Includes opening address from Oregon Governor Kate Brown * Workshop now virtual due to coroanvirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.westgov.org, https://twitter.com/westgov

Contacts: Joe Rassenfoss, WGA Communications Director, joe@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4555; Lauren DeNinno, WGA, ldeninno@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4536 ;

Friday, Mar. 20 FLIR Systems Inc: Q1 2019 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Shane Harrison, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investor@flir.com, 1 503 498 3547