Oregon Digest Advisory

SALEM, Ore. — Tens of thousands of workers laid off, losing income as rent or mortgage payments are due. Small businesses shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, and at risk of never reopening their doors again. By Andrew Selsky and Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 760 words.

SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. government is rushing protective equipment to states, packing dozens of flights and hundreds of trucks with supplies for medical workers who will be on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 1015 words. With AP photos.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s water regulators exceeded their authority when they shut off wells within 500 feet of waterways in the Upper Klamath Basin last year, a judge has ruled. Lawyer for the plaintiffs Dominic Carollo says it’s likely the ruling will set a precedent preventing the agency from taking the same approach to stop groundwater pumping — not only in the Upper Klamath Basin, but elsewhere in Oregon. SENT: 275 words.

LONGVIEW, Wash. – Millennium Bulk Terminal’s long-running proposal to build a $680 million coal export dock in Longview was dealt another legal blow Tuesday when the Washington State Court of Appeals upheld the denial of a key shorelines permit. SENT: 250 words.

MURDER PLEA: Man pleads guilty to killing Jefferson woman, abusing corpse.

POLICE SHOOT: Man fatally shot self during police encounter in Camas.

