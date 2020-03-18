WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington

VIRUS OUTBREAK NURSING HOME INVESTIGATION

SEATTLE — Staff members who worked while sick at multiple long-term care facilities contributed to the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable elderly in the Seattle area, federal health officials said Wednesday. By Carla K. Johnson and Mike Stobbe. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state health officials reported 13 new deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the state tally of fatalities to 67 – the highest in the country. By Rachel La Corte and Martha Bellisle. SENT: 750 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON HOSPITALS

SEATTLE — Health officials across Washington state are scrambling to secure hospital beds, staff and critical supplies as the number of people sickened by the new coronavirus continues to grow. SENT: 880 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Tens of thousands of workers laid off, losing income as rent or mortgage payments are due. Small businesses shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, and at risk of never reopening their doors again.. By Andrew Selsky and Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 900 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SUPPLIES

SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. government is rushing protective equipment to states, packing dozens of flights and hundreds of trucks with supplies for medical workers who will be on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 1015 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SPANISH SPEAKERS

PHOENIX — As government officials across the country warn about the dangers of the coronavirus, they’re doing so predominantly in English. They’re potentially not reaching the millions of Spanish speakers in the U.S. who aren’t proficient in English to make sure they know how to stay healthy during a global pandemic. By Astrid Galvan and Regina Garcia Cano. SENT: 1070 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK FOOD BANKS

DES MOINES, Iowa. — With the new coronavirus leaving many people at least temporarily out of work, food banks and pantries across the U.S. are scrambling to meet an expected surge in demand, even as older volunteers have been told to stay home and calls for social distancing have complicated efforts to package and distribute food. By Scot McFetridge. SENT: 760 words. With AP photos, video.

COAL EXPORT DOCK-PERMIT DENIAL

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Millennium Bulk Terminal’s long-running proposal to build a $680 million coal export dock in Longview was dealt another legal blow Tuesday when the Washington State Court of Appeals upheld the denial of a key shorelines permit. SENT: 250 words.

CLIMATE CHANGE WOLVERINE

BILLINGS, Mont. — Wildlife advocates on Wednesday asked a U.S. judge to force the government into deciding if the snow-loving wolverine should be federally protected as the rare predator becomes vulnerable to a warming planet. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 280 words.

SPORTS

RENTON, Wash. — It shouldn’t be a surprise at this point to see the Seattle Seahawks having a pedestrian start to the beginning of NFL free agency. With John Schneider and Pete Carroll at the helm, they’ve never been ones to aggressively charge into the start of free agency. By Tim Booth. SENT: 580 words.

BKB COLLEGE BKB POLL

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas coach Bill Self has spent much of the past week mulling ways to commemorate one of the more remarkable seasons in the school’s proud basketball history, one that began with off-the-court distractions too numerous to count and ended in the unprecedented cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 830 words.

IN BRIEF:

—ROLLOVER CRASH INJURIES: 4 injured in rollover crash after replacement tire fails.

—POLICE SHOOT: Man fatally shot self during police encounter in Camas.

—STOLEN VEHICLE SUSPECT STUNNED: Deputies use stun gun on stolen vehicle suspect near Everett.