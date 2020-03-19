Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says two more people died of coronavirus, raising the total number of deaths in the state to three. Besides the numbers of sick increasing, the pandemic has created other problems. Tens of thousands of workers laid off, losing income as rent or mortgage payments are due. Small businesses shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, and at risk of never reopening their doors again. A new committee of the state Legislature, which had its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, is tasked with finding solutions to these cascading problems affecting so many across the state.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The federal government is rushing protective equipment to states for medical workers who will be on the front lines of the growing coronavirus pandemic. But at least in three states — Washington, Oregon and Rhode Island — promised deliveries are falling far short of requests. Dozens of flights and hundreds of trucks have ferried supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile. It was created in 1999 to respond to terrorist events like bombings and biological, chemical and nuclear attacks. It maintains caches of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and vaccines in secret locations around the U.S. But it has never confronted anything on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates want a U.S. judge to force the government into deciding if the snow-loving wolverine should be federally protected as it becomes vulnerable to a warming planet. The request came in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, almost four years after the judge ordered wildlife officials to take swift action to protect the rare animal. Also known as “mountain devils,” wolverines are fierce but elusive predators once found throughout the Rocky Mountains. They were wiped out across most of the U.S. by the 1930s following unregulated trapping and poisoning campaigns. An estimated 250 to 300 wolverines survive in the Lower 48 states, with populations also in Alaska and Canada.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Milwaukie man has pleaded guilty to murder in the death of a 55-year-old woman. The Statesman Journal reports 40-year-old Derek Tyler Johnson pleaded guilty this week to the first-degree murder of Robin Stender, as well as charges of burglary, robbery and abuse of a corpse. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a possible assault at Stender’s home in Jefferson on April 20, 2019, found Johnson behind the wheel of his car, ready to leave. Deputies found Stender’s body on backseat floor of his vehicle. A state Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy determined Stender died from blunt force trauma and asphyxiation. Johnson faces a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years.