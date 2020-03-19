Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have started the NFL free agency period slowly as they have usually done with John Schneider and Pete Carroll at the helm. They’ve made just a handful of moves this week. Most notable was bringing back defensive tackle Jarran Reed on a two-year deal. Seattle made another move to bolster the defensive line agreeing to a deal with Bruce Irvin, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. Irvin should be needed help for the pass rush. But the big question remains whether Seattle will be able to bring back Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney is the top pass rush free agent remaining on the market.

NEW YORK (AP) — People familiar with the discussions tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball is considering skipping its amateur draft this year and putting off the next international signing period as a way to preserve cash while games are affected by the new coronavirus. MLB proposed crediting full major league service for 130 games or more and proportional service for a shorter season. The union wants a full season of service even if no games are played. Service determines eligibility for free agency and salary arbitration.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has finished the season No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll, receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel. Gonzaga was second and Dayton third with Florida State and Baylor rounding out the top five. It’s the fourth time since the inception of the men’s poll for the 1946-47 season that the Jayhawks finished on top. The AP poll is typically released before the NCAA Tournament settles the national champion. The tournament was canceled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus will deprive college basketball fans of what could have been some marquee matchups. Another duel between Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Marquette’s Markus Howard could have been epic. Arizona State’s Danny Hurley facing Duke and Coach K could have been a fun chess match to watch. A senior point guard duel between Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard will never happen.