Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho has just 2,283 hospital beds statewide, and fewer than half of them are empty and available to take new patients on any given day, according to an Associated Press analysis of Centers of Medicare and Medicaid cost reports data. The number means there likely won’t be nearly enough beds for coronavirus patients if even the most conservative estimates from epidemiologists are accurate. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 680 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATIONAL PARKS

SALT LAKE CITY — Most national parks are open as a refuge for Americans tired of being stuck at home during a pandemic, but despite now being free to visit, people may find it more difficult to enjoy them as parks close visitor centers, shuttles, lodges and restaurants to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Parks are trying to keep up with ever-changing rules and recommendations from government officials who are urging people to avoid gathering in large groups but allowing them to get outside for fresh air and exercise as long as they keep their distance from others. By Brady McCombs and James Anderson. SENT: 1070 words.

LIBRARY WORK ENVIRONMENT-LAWSUIT

LEWISTON — A former library director has sued the city of Lewiston over her termination two years ago, alleging sexual harassment, a hostile work environment and other charges dating back to when she was hired in 2012. SENT: 240 words.

ALSO:

CELLPHONES-DRIVING: Bill banning texting while driving heads to Idaho governor

IDAHO LEGISLATURE-LT GOV: Idaho lieutenant governor leaves Statehouse to return home

BOISE RAPE-SENTENCE: California man gets life sentence in Boise rape case