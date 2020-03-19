Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Layoffs, shut downs; leaders face scope of virus fallout

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says two more people died of coronavirus, raising the total number of deaths in the state to three. Besides the numbers of sick increasing, the pandemic has created other problems. Tens of thousands of workers laid off, losing income as rent or mortgage payments are due. Small businesses shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, and at risk of never reopening their doors again. A new committee of the state Legislature, which had its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, is tasked with finding solutions to these cascading problems affecting so many across the state.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUPPLIES

US struggles to fill requests for protective gear

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The federal government is rushing protective equipment to states for medical workers who will be on the front lines of the growing coronavirus pandemic. But at least in three states — Washington, Oregon and Rhode Island — promised deliveries are falling far short of requests. Dozens of flights and hundreds of trucks have ferried supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile. It was created in 1999 to respond to terrorist events like bombings and biological, chemical and nuclear attacks. It maintains caches of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and vaccines in secret locations around the U.S. But it has never confronted anything on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AP-US-CLIMATE-CHANGE-WOLVERINE

Judge asked to force decision on US wolverine protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates want a U.S. judge to force the government into deciding if the snow-loving wolverine should be federally protected as it becomes vulnerable to a warming planet. The request came in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, almost four years after the judge ordered wildlife officials to take swift action to protect the rare animal. Also known as “mountain devils,” wolverines are fierce but elusive predators once found throughout the Rocky Mountains. They were wiped out across most of the U.S. by the 1930s following unregulated trapping and poisoning campaigns. An estimated 250 to 300 wolverines survive in the Lower 48 states, with populations also in Alaska and Canada.

MURDER PLEA

Man pleads guilty to killing woman, abusing corpse

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Milwaukie man has pleaded guilty to murder in the death of a 55-year-old woman. The Statesman Journal reports 40-year-old Derek Tyler Johnson pleaded guilty this week to the first-degree murder of Robin Stender, as well as charges of burglary, robbery and abuse of a corpse. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a possible assault at Stender’s home in Jefferson on April 20, 2019, found Johnson behind the wheel of his car, ready to leave. Deputies found Stender’s body on backseat floor of his vehicle. A state Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy determined Stender died from blunt force trauma and asphyxiation. Johnson faces a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

SMALL PLANE CRASH

Person seriously injured in small plane crash

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one person was seriously hurt in a small plane crash southeast of Portland in Eagle Creek. Clackamas Fire District No. 1 says an off-duty Clackamas firefighter saw smoke Wednesday evening, responded to the crash at Eagle Nest Ranch Airport and began giving medical care to the person. Authorities say the person who was involved in the crash was flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries. Authorities say surrounding trees caught fire but were quickly extinguished.

KLAMATH BASIN WATER RULING

Judge: Oregon water regulators exceeded authority

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Oregon’s water regulators exceeded their authority by shutting off wells within 500 feet of waterways in the Upper Klamath Basin last year. The Capital Press reports Marion County Circuit Judge Claudia Burton also ruled the Oregon Water Resources Department violated the due process rights of irrigators Troy and Tracy Brooks, who filed a lawsuit opposing the agency’s enforcement action. Lawyer for the plaintiffs Dominic Carollo says it’s likely the ruling will set a precedent preventing the agency from taking the same approach to stop groundwater pumping — not only in the Upper Klamath Basin, but elsewhere in Oregon where the agency says wells are interfering with surface waters.

FATAL BICYCLIST CRASH

Bicyclist dies in propane truck crash

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a bicyclist was hit and killed by a propane truck on the Oregon coast in Florence. KEZI-TV reports the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 126. Police say 53-year-old Danny Galloway of Florence was riding his bicycle from the sidewalk into the intersection when he was hit. The truck had been turning east onto Highway 126. The driver is cooperating and an investigation is ongoing.

POLICE SHOOT

Man fatally shot self during police encounter in Camas

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man police shot at during an encounter Thursday night in Camas fatally shot himself. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Camas and Washougal police contacted 32-year-old Edwin Glessner after responding to “a disturbance involving a weapon.” Vancouver police say Glessner had a handgun and “was initially non-compliant.” Police say Glessner and Camas officer Steven Forgette fired their weapons at some point during the encounter. Glessner was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said Wednesday he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police didn’t say whether the officer’s gunfire also hit him. An investigation is continuing.