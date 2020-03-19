Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NATIONAL-PARKS

National parks are open — with some changes — amid virus

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Most national parks are open as a refuge for Americans tired of being stuck at home because of the coronavirus. Entry fees have been eliminated, but many parks are closing visitor centers, shuttles and lodges to fight the spread of the virus. Parks are trying to keep up with ever-changing rules and recommendations from government officials who are urging people to avoid gathering in large groups but allowing them to get outside for fresh air as long as they keep their distance from others. Not everyone is on board with people coming to parks to escape the virus. Gateway towns fear they couldn’t handle a local outbreak.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON HOSPITALS

Washington state scrambles to secure hospital beds, supplies

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials across Washington state are scrambling to secure hospital beds, staff and critical supplies as the number of people sickened by the new coronavirus continues to grow. Washington has about 13,000 hospital beds. Officials say that won’t be enough to support the expected surge in COVID-19 cases. In response, officials are implementing a list of measures to expand capacity. More than 1,100 people have tested positive and 67 have died. Health officials have also sought supplies for workers — masks, gowns, gloves — from the federal government. As of Wednesday, the government has only sent about 25% of the gear they ordered.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

WA coronavirus deaths up to 67, Inslee issues eviction ban

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials reported 11 new deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the state tally of fatalities to 67 – the highest in the country. Ten of the deaths were in King County and five were associated with the Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington. To date, 35 of the state’s death were linked to that facility. Clark County also reported a death Wednesday – the county’s third. Pierce county reported its first fatality from the disease and Snohomish County has reported six deaths. Also, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a 30-day statewide moratorium on evictions of residential tenants as the state continues to grapple with containing the spread of COVID-19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME-INVESTIGATION

Sick staff fueled outbreak in Seattle-area care centers

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal officials say staff members who worked while sick at multiple long-term care facilities may well have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable elderly in the Seattle area. Thirty-five deaths have been linked to Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. A report Wednesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides the most detailed account to date of the outbreak investigation and its findings. Nursing homes in the area are vulnerable because staff have been working with symptoms, working in more than one facility, and sometimes haven’t followed recommendations about controlling infection.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROFESSOR DIES

Virus claims University of Washington pathology professor

SEATTLE (AP) — A longtime University of Washington pathology professor considered a titan in his field is among those killed by the novel coronavirus disease. The school’s Pathology Department announced Dr. Stephen Schwartz’s death Wednesday, saying he “left a lasting imprint on our department, our university, and the broader scientific community.” Schwartz had taught at the university since 1974 and co-founded the North American Vascular Biology Organization. It was not immediately clear how or when Schwartz contracted the disease. He graduated from Harvard University in 1963 and obtained his medical degree from Boston University before coming to the University of Washington for his residency in 1967.

AP-US-CLIMATE-CHANGE-WOLVERINE

Judge asked to force decision on US wolverine protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates want a U.S. judge to force the government into deciding if the snow-loving wolverine should be federally protected as it becomes vulnerable to a warming planet. The request came in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, almost four years after the judge ordered wildlife officials to take swift action to protect the rare animal. Also known as “mountain devils,” wolverines are fierce but elusive predators once found throughout the Rocky Mountains. They were wiped out across most of the U.S. by the 1930s following unregulated trapping and poisoning campaigns. An estimated 250 to 300 wolverines survive in the Lower 48 states, with populations also in Alaska and Canada.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUPPLIES

US struggles to fill requests for protective gear

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The federal government is rushing protective equipment to states for medical workers who will be on the front lines of the growing coronavirus pandemic. But at least in three states — Washington, Oregon and Rhode Island — promised deliveries are falling far short of requests. Dozens of flights and hundreds of trucks have ferried supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile. It was created in 1999 to respond to terrorist events like bombings and biological, chemical and nuclear attacks. It maintains caches of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and vaccines in secret locations around the U.S. But it has never confronted anything on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNITED STATES-BORDERS

US, Canada are closing shared border to nonessential travel

The United States and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel to confront the coronavirus pandemic. That’ll bring a halt to tourism and family visits, but will leave the flow of trade intact. The announcement comes as the Trump administration prepares to immediately return to Mexico all people who are caught illegally crossing the southern U.S. border. The two actions would further isolate the United States and affect two borders that have been treated in starkly different ways by the Trump administration. The Canadian restrictions, unlike those under consideration with Mexico, were agreed upon mutually by both governments.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FOOD BANKS

Food banks face virus dilemma: More demand, fewer volunteers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Food banks and pantries across the U.S. are scrambling to meet an expected surge in demand as the coronavirus causes many people to at least temporarily lose their jobs. This is happening even as older volunteers have been told to stay home. Also, calls for social distancing are complicating efforts to package and distribute food. Pantries are shifting from letting people select items to giving them a sack filled with food to limit interaction and lessen the chance of passing along the virus. Officials say it makes them less efficient, but they don’t have better options.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOMES

US nursing homes warn of looming shortage of masks and gowns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nursing home industry group is warning that many facilities risk running out of protective masks and gowns for staff by next week and at least one already had to resort to using plastic garbage bags to make gowns to protect staff against the coronavirus. Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer with the American Health Care Association, told reporters on a call Wednesday that “drastic action” is needed to conserve gowns and masks. More than 15,000 nursing homes care for about 1.4 million patients nationwide. Federal officials say preventing nursing home outbreaks is now one of their chief concerns.