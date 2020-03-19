Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon health authorities said Thursday that 13 more people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. SENT: 170 words. Spot developments.

OREGON PIPELINE TERMINAL

SALEM, Ore. — A U.S. regulatory agency on Thursday approved a controversial natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal project in Oregon, with one member saying the environmental impacts are acceptable considering the public benefits that will be provided by the project. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 560 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK QUARANTINE SHAMING

There’s a new type of social policing out there that’s developed almost as quickly as the viral disease that spurred its arrival. It’s called “quarantine shaming,” calling out those who are leaving the house for daily activities or who aren’t abiding by social distancing rules. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1170 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu has joined an elite group, becoming a three-time All-American. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 940 words.

IN BRIEF:

TODDLER DROWNING: Toddler drowns in river south of Albany.

LAWSUIT PRISON EMPLOYEE HAZING: Corrections officer files $7M hazing suit against state.

FATAL STABBINGS VERDICT: Man found guilty of murder in stabbing deaths of 2 men.

