WA–Washington Digest Advisory

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR PRIESTHOOD

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib said Thursday that he is not running for re-election and will join the Jesuit order of the Catholic Church to start the process of becoming a priest. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 390 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Spot developments. Developing.

OREGON PIPELINE TERMINAL

SALEM, Ore. — A U.S. regulatory agency on Thursday approved a controversial natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal project in Oregon, with one member saying the environmental impacts are acceptable considering the public benefits that will be provided by the project. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 510 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VETERANS AFFAIRS

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs is bracing for a potential surge of 1 million veterans infected by coronavirus and at the same time is preparing for the possibility it may have to absorb overflow civilian patients if private hospitals are overrun by the pandemic. By Hope Yen. SENT: 960 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK NATIONAL PARKS

SALT LAKE CITY — Most national parks are open as a refuge for Americans tired of being stuck at home during a pandemic, but despite now being free to visit, people may find it more difficult to enjoy them as parks close visitor centers, shuttles, lodges and restaurants to fight the spread of the coronavirus. By Brady McCombs and James Anderson. SENT: 1070 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

VIRUS OUTBREAK MARINERS

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have shut down their spring training facility in Arizona because of the virus and told their players to view the coming weeks as though they’re in offseason mode. By Tim Booth. SENT: 550 words.

IN BRIEF:

—WATERFRONT SENIOR CENTER-FUNDING: City of Edmonds to consider $2M loan for new senior center.

—FATAL STABBING-VERDICT: Man found guilty of murder in stabbing deaths of 2 men.