WA–Washington Digest Advisory

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR PRIESTHOOD

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib said Thursday that he is not running for re-election and will join the Jesuit order of the Catholic Church to start the process of becoming a priest. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 390 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — The death toll in Washington state from the coronavirus increased to 74 on Thursday, and the number of cases topped 1,300, according to state health officials. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 480 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

SEATTLE — A patient and a worker at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, and workers at the facility fear the number of cases will increase due to a lack of protective gear and new policies that force them to crowd together as they try to get into the building. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 780 words. With AP photos.

OREGON PIPELINE TERMINAL

SALEM, Ore. — A U.S. regulatory agency on Thursday approved a controversial natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal project in Oregon, with one member saying the environmental impacts are acceptable considering the public benefits that will be provided by the project. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 610 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK NIKKI HAYLEY

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley has resigned from the board of Boeing Co., cutting ties with a company she long supported as South Carolina governor because of her opposition to a bailout of the airplane manufacturer that is in the works amid the growing coronavirus outbreak. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 340 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MEDIA

NEW YORK — News organizations across the United States are lifting paywalls to share coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, a public service many hope will convince more readers to eventually become paying customers. By David Bauder. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VETERANS AFFAIRS

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs is bracing for a potential surge of 1 million veterans infected by coronavirus and at the same time is preparing for the possibility it may have to absorb overflow civilian patients if private hospitals are overrun by the pandemic. By Hope Yen. SENT: 960 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK NATIONAL PARKS

SALT LAKE CITY — Most national parks are open as a refuge for Americans tired of being stuck at home during a pandemic, but despite now being free to visit, people may find it more difficult to enjoy them as parks close visitor centers, shuttles, lodges and restaurants to fight the spread of the coronavirus. By Brady McCombs and James Anderson. SENT: 1070 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK BUSINESS FALLOUT

It was less than 11 weeks ago that the first cases of pneumonia were detected in Wuhan, China. The speed at which what would soon be named COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, knocked the global economy askew is unparalleled in our lifetimes. SENT: 1780 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK UTAH

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah students in public elementary, middle and high schools will not take year-end standardized tests this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered schools for at least two weeks, the state board of education decided Thursday. SENT: 370 words.

SPORTS

VIRUS OUTBREAK MARINERS

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have shut down their spring training facility in Arizona because of the virus and told their players to view the coming weeks as though they’re in offseason mode. By Tim Booth. SENT: 550 words.

IN BRIEF:

—VIRUS OUTBREAK IMMIGRATION JAIL: Judge rejects release of vulnerable immigration detainees.

—HAIR DISCRIMINATION: Ban on race-based hairstyle discrimination signed into law.

—HIV TRANSMISSION LAW: Measuring easing penalties for HIV exposure signed into law.

—WATERFRONT SENIOR CENTER-FUNDING: City of Edmonds to consider $2M loan for new senior center.

—FATAL STABBING-VERDICT: Man found guilty of murder in stabbing deaths of 2 men.