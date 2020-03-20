BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good morning. Our news coverage plans Friday. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Spot coverage. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEDIA

NEW YORK — News organizations across the United States are lifting paywalls to share coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, a public service many hope will convince more readers to eventually become paying customers. By David Bauder. SENT: 660 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

—TRANSGENDER SLAYING-BAIL: Bail upped to $2M for man accused in transgender teen death.

—WOMEN’S MARCH THEFT: Woman gets prison for stealing $10,000 from Women’s March.

—LANDLORD KILLED-PLEA: Man pleads not guilty to killing landlord.

—FATAL THREE-STORY HOUSE FIRE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after house fire in Marysville.

—FATAL TRACTOR ROLL: Man dies after tractor rolls in Franklin County orchard.